Droupadi Murmu Receives Timor-Leste's Highest Civilian Award

It may be mentioned that Droupadi Murmu reached Dili, Timor-Leste on August 10 on the final leg of her State Visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to this country.

During the meeting between President Murmu met her counterpart President Horta, both leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor-Leste.