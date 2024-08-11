Droupadi Murmu Receives Timor-Leste's Highest Civilian Award

President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award.
President Horta conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste upon Droupadi Murmu. The award is in recognition of Murmu's achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women. President Murmu said that the honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste.
It may be mentioned that Droupadi Murmu reached Dili, Timor-Leste on August 10 on the final leg of her State Visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to this country.
During the meeting between President Murmu met her counterpart President Horta, both leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor-Leste.
In the next engagement, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste called on President Droupadi Murmu. Both leaders held talks on wide-ranging issues such as defence and security cooperation, connectivity, trade, and tourism, among others.
President Murmu and Prime Minister Gusmão also witnessed the signing of three MoUs on (i) Cultural Exchanges, (ii) collaboration between Prasar Bharati and ‘Timor-Leste Radio & Television’ (RTTL), (iii) exemption from visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.
In the subsequent engagement, President Droupadi Murmu participated as a special guest in the popular programme “Horta Show”, hosted by President José Ramos-Horta on Timor-Leste Radio & Television (RTTL). In an engaging and unique conversation, she spoke eloquently about her life journey, the rich cultural heritage of India, initiatives taken by the Government of India to empower marginalised communities, and her vision for women's empowerment.
In the last official engagement of the day, President José Ramos-Horta hosted a banquet in honour of President Murmu at Palacio Nobre De Lohane.