Drug Peddling Busted in Ganj: Police Arrest 3, Seize 3,000 Intoxicant Tablets

Acting under the directions of the Inspector General of Police and the guidance of the Senior Superintendent of Police , Raipur, the Ganj Police have achieved a major success under the special Ahbiyan Operation Nishchay against illegal drug trafficking.

On 16.01.2026, Ganj Police received credible information that three individuals had brought a large consignment of intoxicant tablets from Odisha and were searching for customers to sell them in Raipur city. Based on the input, the police team immediately conducted a cordon-and-search operation near the pump house on the Expressway Road leading towards Main Sarai Bhawan and apprehended all three suspects on the spot.

During the search, police recovered 300 strips (3,000 tablets) of Nitrazepam Tablets (NITROSUN-10), one Renault Kwid car (estimated value ₹3,50,000), and mobile phones from the possession of the accused. The total estimated value of the seized narcotic substances, vehicle, and other materials is approximately ₹4,00,000.

Arrested Accused

1. Praveen Baghel

Father: Prafull Kumar Baghel | Age: 23 years

Resident: New Shanti Nagar, Tandon Dairy Road, Anurath Residency, Police Station Civil Lines, Raipur

2. Bhavesh Khatwani

Father: Ju Khatwani | Age: 32 years

Resident: Behind Crystal Arcade, Lodhi Para, Police Station Ganj, Raipur

3. Raj Das

Father: Late Virendra Das | Age: 24 years

Resident: New Shanti Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Police Station Civil Lines, Raipur

During interrogation, the accused confessed to procuring intoxicant tablets from Odisha and supplying them in Raipur city. A case has been registered against them at Ganj Police Station under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Police are currently probing the wider network, supply chain, and involvement of other associates. More arrests are likely in the coming days.

This action clearly reflects the Raipur Police’s continued commitment under Operation Nishchay to uproot the drug network completely. Citizens are urged to immediately inform the police about any information related to narcotic substances; the identity of informers will be kept strictly confidential.

Raipur Police will continue to take strict and sustained action against drug traffickers.