Drugs, Cash, Liquor Worth Over Rs 1,760 Cr Seized in 5 Poll-Going States: EC

This time the Commission has also embedded technology into the monitoring process through the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS) which is proving to be a catalyst, as it brought a wide array of Central and State enforcement agencies together for better coordination and intelligence sharing.

ESMS is an endeavour aimed at quick sharing of information by intercepting enforcement agencies to other relevant agencies. The platform facilitates real-time reporting, saves time in collecting and compiling reports from various agencies and better coordination.