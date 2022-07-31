Drugs Worth Rs 30 Lakhs Held In Past Few Days In Mizoram

Security forces in Mizoram have recovered heroin worth Rs 30 lakhs over the past few days in several narcotic busts across the state, officials informed on Sunday.
Officials of the excise and narcotics department in Mizoram seized 500 grams of heroin in a recent operation after receiving specific inputs about a possible drug trade going down.
The consignment was seized from the Hnahlan town in the Champhai district of the state, informed officials.
They said that the seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 lakhs.
Meanwhile, they also took a Myanmar national into custody for possession of the contraband substance.
Officials further informed that they recovered 154 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1.8 lakh in another seizure in Aizawl on July 27.
Two peddlers including a woman were taken into custody on charges of possession in that operation.
Moreover, Mizoram officials also apprehended four people from Tripura on July 28 and recovered large quantities of marijuana from them.
According to them, the total cannabis seized weighed around 35.9 kilograms. Furthermore, the department also seized 2.85 kilograms of heroin and detained five people in connection with that.
Officials informed that of the five arrested, three were residents of Tripura, while two were from Assam. They were arrested from Dapchhuah village in the Mamit district of Mizoram on July 28.
In addition, the maxi cab vehicle used by them for the transportation of the illicit drugs was also taken into custody by the department.
All the accused held for the possession of the drugs have been booked under relevant sections of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act 1985, officials further informed.