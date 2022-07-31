Children Orphaned Due To Covid-19 To Get Financial Aid: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the CM Shishu Seva scheme to provide financial assistance to children who have lost both their parents to Covid-19 in the state.

Addressing the media at the CM’s office at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today, the CM announced a financial aid of Rs 7,67,300 will be deposited in the bank accounts of children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CM Sarma said that the one-time amount shall remain in the bank where it will pick up interest over a period of 24 years.

According to him, the children enrolled under this scheme will be able to access that amount after reaching the age of 24. During this period the amount will pick up an interest of Rs 3,500 every month, CM Sarma said.

Speaking further during the conference, CM Sarma mentioned that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will begin from August 13. Every household will have to either hoist or display the tricolor, he added.