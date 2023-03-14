Drunk TTE Urinates On Woman Passenger On Amritsar-Kolkata Train

A Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE), who was in an inebriated state, allegedly urinated on a woman’s head in the Akal Takht Express train recently.

The incident was reported on Sunday midnight when the woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, both hailing from Amritsar.

The Akal Takht Express was en route Kolkata from Amritsar when the incident happened.

Upon hearing a commotion, the passengers gathered around hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

He was then handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) when the train reached Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow.

The accused TTE has been sent to judicial custody.

Earlier this year, a drunk man allegedly urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India US flight made headlines.

The accused, identified as Shankar Mishra, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger. He was arrested from Bengaluru days later.

The police registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.