Dulal Bora Remains in Delhi as Assam Police Push for Remand

Right to Information (RTI) activist Dulal Bora who is accused of misusing the Act for personal gain, and was recently linked with sucide of a BJP leader in Sonari was produced before the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi by the Assam Police on Wednesday.
However, the court denied the police’s request for remand, meaning Bora will remain in Delhi police custody until Assam Police secures a remand in the ongoing investigation.
Bora was apprehended by Delhi police on Wednesday morning while seeking treatment at a private hospital, claiming to be ill. His arrest followed a period of evasion after his alleged scam came to light.
Earlier in the day, the High Court denied his plea for interim bail, which had been sought amid scrutiny regarding his involvement in the suicide of a BJP leader from Sonari. The court dismissed the bail application on Wednesday, underscoring the growing concerns about his alleged misuse of the RTI Act.
Additionally, the High Court ordered the submission of a case diary related to the investigation, with a deadline set for October 22. The legal landscape has further shifted as journalist Rafick Ahmed was granted interim bail, adding another layer of complexity to this unfolding saga.
Compounding his legal troubles, he was summoned by the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell on Monday, a summons he failed to attend.
As the investigation progresses, the implications of Bora's actions continue to attract significant public and media attention.