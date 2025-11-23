Durg Police Raids Two Spa Centres Running Illegal Sex Racket; Two Held for Suspicious Activities

In a determined move to curb illegal activities, Durg Police intensified its crackdown and raided two spa centres involved in the unlawful sex trade.

Acting on a precise tip-off, the Smriti Nagar Police team conducted surprise inspections at Lavish Family Spa & Salon and Dream Catcher Spa & Salon, where illicit activities were reportedly taking place under the guise of massage therapy.

During the operation, the police found the spa operator Ahilya Sagarvanshi (36), resident of Sikola Bhatha, Jayanti Nagar, and Akush Ikhar (29), resident of Housing Board, Jamul, allegedly engaged in suspicious activities. Both were booked under preventive legal provisions.

The raids were executed following information that a woman was running a sex racket at these centres and exploiting young girls through “massage services.” After verification, a team was formed, and simultaneous action was taken at both premises.

The operation was led by CSP Bharti Markam, along with SI Sangeeta Mishra, MR Yamita Sahu, Pushpa Tiwari, ASI Gaurakhnath Choudhary, and Constable Kamal Narayan, whose coordinated efforts ensured the success of the raid.

Police officials affirmed that strict actions against illegal activities will continue across the district.

Also Read: Guwahati: Prostitution In Guise Of Spa Salon; 6 Arrested Including Women During Raid