PM Modi Opens 60th DGP–IGP Conference in Raipur, Calls for Future-Ready National Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first day of the 60th All India DGP–IGP Conference at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, setting the tone for a strengthened and future-ready national security framework.

During the opening session, the Prime Minister reviewed progress on major policing and security challenges, including counter-terrorism operations, Left-Wing Extremism, cyber threats, artificial intelligence–driven risks and the need for seamless coordination between Central and State forces.

According to the official briefing, PM Modi stressed that the annual conference serves as a crucial platform for senior police leadership to share best practices, adopt innovative policing strategies and improve real-time decision-making. He called for intensified use of advanced technology, robust intelligence networks and people-centric policing to build a safer and more developed India.

Day 1 featured detailed presentations by DGPs and security experts on operational reforms, enhanced forensic utilisation, digital investigation tools and broader national security preparedness.

This year’s conference, held in Raipur for the first time, has drawn senior officers from State police forces, Central armed police organisations, intelligence agencies and top Union Home Ministry officials. Deliberations will continue for the next two days to finalise a strategic security roadmap for a “Safe and Developed India.”

