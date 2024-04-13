Dynamic Response Essential as Terrorists Defy Conventional Rules: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to respond decisively to any acts of terrorism originating from across the borders. He highlighted that since terrorists operate outside the bounds of conventional rules, India's response must be equally flexible and robust.
Jaishankar criticized the previous government's handling of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, suggesting that the lack of a strong response may have emboldened perpetrators. He underscored the importance of proactive measures to prevent future attacks.
Regarding India's foreign policy shift since 2014, Jaishankar noted a change in approach towards terrorism. He candidly acknowledged the challenges in maintaining relations with certain countries, particularly Pakistan, attributing part of the difficulty to India's own actions.
"In 2014, Modi ji came. But this problem (terrorism) did not start in 2014. It did not begin with the Mumbai attack. It happened in 1947. In 1947, the first people (invaders) came to Kashmir, they attacked Kashmir. It was an act of terrorism. They were burning down villages and towns. They were killing people. These people were tribals from Pakistan's North-West Frontier Province. The Pakistan army backed them. We sent the army, and the integration of Kashmir took place," Jaishankar said.
"While the Indian army was taking action, we stopped in the middle and went to the UN, mentioning that the attack was by tribal invaders instead of terrorism, as if it was a legitimate force," he said.
Reflecting on historical instances of terrorism, Jaishankar highlighted the need for clarity and firmness in addressing such threats. He emphasized that terrorism cannot be tolerated under any circumstances and should never be used as a tool for negotiation.
Jaishankar emphasized the need for a dynamic response to terrorism, stressing that terrorists operate without regard for rules and therefore require a response that is equally adaptable and resolute.