Assam: 5 Dead In Separate Road Mishaps In One Night

Separate road mishaps claimed as many as five lives, while several others were injured across Assam on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in an accident at Pangram in Udarbond in the Cachar district of Assam last night. The driver, identified as Debu Das, reportedly rammed into a stationary truck leading to his death.

Elsewhere, a couple lost their lives in a head-on collision between a freight truck and a two-wheeler near the Gammon Dolong (bridge) in Assam’s Sivasagar. The young couple, who were killed in the collision were identified as Moina and Puja, of whom, Moina was identified as a resident of nearby Sensowa village. The mishap is thought of have taken place due to poor condition of the connecting road.

Moreover, one person was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle near the army camp at Barama in the Baksa district of Assam. The deceased was identified as Baikuntha Das, a resident of Kharuajan. Local police arrived at the scene of the accident and recovered the body to send it for post-mortem.