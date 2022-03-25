Guwahati: Woman Aged 50, Minor Girl Rescued From Fire At Basistha

More than 40 rented rooms housing contractual labourers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Patarkuchi near Guwahati’s Basistha area on Friday.

Along with the rooms, property worth around 12 lakhs was burnt down in the fire. Three vehicles including a motorcycle were also gutted in the fire. Locals reported hearing cylinder explosions.

A resident of the locality said that all the houses were made up of bamboo which lead to the quick spread.

He said, "Around 25-30 houses have been burnt down as of now. We heard sounds of a cylinder exploding as well."

In addition, a woman aged around 50 years old and a minor girl aged around 10 years, who were trapped in the fire, were rescued. However, there was no loss of lives reported.

A former police officer, Nabin Chandra Bora had rented out the rooms, in one of which the fire broke out. The fire also spread to some nearby newly-built rooms belonging to one Labanya Kalita.

Meanwhile, as fire tenders were rushing to the spot, one of them fell off the road, blocking the path. Other fire tenders had to reroute and reach the spot.