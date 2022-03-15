Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Arunachal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the richter scale rocked Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 215 km North of Pangin town.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 15-03-2022, 08:21:03 IST, Lat: 30.08 & Long: 95.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215 km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.