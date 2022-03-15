Assam Govt To Make New Department For Indigenous Faith and Culture

The Assam government has decided to create a new department to work for the promotion of faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

The decision was taken looking at the importance of ancient wisdom of the indigenous tribal faith and culture, he said.

"Assam is a microcosm of a bigger region where people belonging to different indigenous and tribal faith and culture reside for ages. However, as a manifestation of different factors, the younger generations seem to have been losing touch with the ancient faith and practices," CM Sarma said.

While interacting with the representatives of 30 tribal communities of the state in Guwahati, CM Sarma discussed different measures to preserve and promote the faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities.

An action plan would be created by the department for the state government to enrich the state's demography and its bouquet of indigenous and tribal culture, he said.

"The department will essentially undertake deep research and lay a strong foundation to achieve its mandate of helping the younger generation to imbibe the virtues of ancient faith and culture," said Sarma.

In view of the same, he asked them to register their organizations with the department to enable the government to provide institutional support to the organizations that have been engaging in the preservation and promotion of indigenous and tribal faith and culture.

He also told them that the tribal communities that are still preserving and practicing their ancient religion, faith, and culture can also apply for government support through a portal.

Stating that Assam has a rich repository of indigenous and tribal knowledge, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government will initiate adequate steps for their studies by the younger generation so that the society at large gets benefitted.

Further, he said that in the coming days the state government will also hold a mega exhibition encapsulating in miniature the characteristics, creations, art, and culture of indigenous and tribal faith to create more patronage for them.

