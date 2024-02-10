Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony 2024 Honours Indian Army's Bravery & Service

The Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony 2024 was organised at Bengdubi Military Station in Darjeeling district in the state of West Bengal on Saturday.
Earlier, a cultural concert comprising of Army Band Symphony Fusion performance and Theatre Play on "Operation Vijay-1971" was conducted on February 9, 2024.
Today, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, felicitated officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation.
He also conferred Chief of Army Staff Certificate of Appreciation and GOC-in-C Unit Appreciations to units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.
During the ceremony, 26 awardees including 20 Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Bar to Sena Medals (Distinguished) and four Vishisht Seva Medals were presented with medals. In addition, two Units were awarded COAS Unit Appreciation and 32 Units were awarded GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Unit appreciation.
On this momentous occasion, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command congratulated awardees and exhorted all ranks to give their best in all the spheres and keep up the high traditions and values of the Indian Army.
A large number of military personnel, civilian dignitaries as well as school and college students and the proud families of the award winners attended the solemn ceremony.
“The Nation in general, and the Indian Army in particular never fail to honour and care for its brave soldiers and this concept was aptly showcased in the right spirit through the events conducted as a part of this ceremony,” the PRO Defence Guwahati claimed in a statement.