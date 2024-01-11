Manipur

Eastern Command's Lieutenant General Visits Manipur; Reviews Security Situation

Eastern Command, Indian Army said that RC Tewari complimented all ranks for their relentless efforts towards maintaining peace and stability.
GOC-in-C of Eastern Command of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Ram Chandra Tiwari visited formations and units of Assam Rifles in Manipur's Kangpokpi, Senapati, Jwalamukhi, and Churachandpur on Wednesday, reports said.

According to sources, the Lieutenant General reviewed the current security situation in the state.

Further, the Army Commander also interacted with leaders and CSOs of all communities and urged them to work towards maintaining peace and harmony.

He appreciated the support provided to the Indian Army and Assam Rifles for restoring normalcy in the area.

