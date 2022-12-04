Eastern Naval Command Pays Tributes to Bravehearts on Navy Day

As part of Navy Day celebrations, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid homage to service personnel for their supreme sacrifice in various actions including the 1971 War.

A floral wreath was placed by Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta AVSM, YSM, VSM FOC-in-C ENC at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial in Visakhapatnam.

Wreaths were also placed by Dr Mallikarajuna, District Collector, Ch Srikanth, Commissioner of Police and Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President Navy Foundation.

On the occasion, all the personnel of the ENC rededicated themselves to the service of the country and to protect the vast maritime boundaries and the national assets off the Eastern Seaboard.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year, to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion and said that the force while "steadfastly" protecting the nation has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," PM Modi tweeted.