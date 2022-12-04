Rishabh Pant Ruled Out For ODIs Against Bangladesh

India batter Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad after the meeting with BCCI medical team, he will return in the Test series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted that Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI. Rishabh Pant has been released from the squad and will join the team for the Tests.

There is no room for Axar Patel in the final XI either, with the BCCI indicating that the all-rounder was not available for selection for the first ODI.

The absence of Pant means KL Rahul will keep wickets in Mirpur on Sunday, with Kuldeep earning a debut after an impressive IPL tournament for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year.

"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI," BCCI tweeted.

Pant has delivered some solid performances in ODIs this year. In 12 games and 10 innings this year, he has scored 336 runs at an average of 37.33, with one century and two fifties and best score of 125*.