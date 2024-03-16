EC Announces Polling Dates for Assembly Elections in Four States

The Election Commission on Saturday officially revealed the polling schedules for assembly elections across four states - Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.
Voting in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is set for April 19, while Andhra Pradesh will cast its votes on May 13.
Meanwhile, Odisha's assembly elections will be conducted in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with results slated for announcement on June 4, coinciding with the Lok Sabha poll outcomes.
Additionally, the Election Commission has outlined the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled across seven phases. The first phase will commence on April 19, covering 102 Lok Sabha seats, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Moreover, Bypolls for 26 assembly constituencies will also be conducted simultaneously. The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, announced these developments during a press conference, joined by the newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. Consequently, the enforcement of the model code of conduct has now been initiated.