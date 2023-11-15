"EC Has To Take Further Action..." Assam CM On ECI Notice to Priyanka Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized on Tuesday that following their party's complaint, the Election Commission has taken notice, and now, it is incumbent upon the constitutional body to proceed with further actions.
CM Sarma said, “Our party complained, and the Election Commission has taken cognizance of it and sent a notice. Now the Commission has to take further action."
On Tuesday, the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, citing a "false statement" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh under the active model code of conduct.
Priyanka Gandhi is required to explain her statement by 8:00 pm on November 16, addressing the potential violations of the model code of conduct, as well as provisions of election and penal laws.
This notice came in response to a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Priyanka Gandhi of making "unverified and false statements" during a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP contended that these statements had the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of PM Narendra Modi.
Specifically, Priyanka Gandhi was accused of making a "baseless and false" claim regarding the privatization of public sector undertakings (PSUs) by the Narendra Modi government.
Allegedly, during the rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency, she asserted that PM Modi had handed over PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) "to his industrialist friends."
The Election Commission's notice to Priyanka Gandhi, issued on behalf of the poll body, called for an explanation regarding her statement against the star campaigner of another National Party. The deadline for this explanation is set for 8:00 pm on November 16, 2023.
The Election Commission further emphasized the relevance of Clause 2 of Part I, 'General Conduct,' of the Model Code of Conduct, guiding political parties and candidates. It highlighted that criticism of other political parties should focus on policies, programs, past records, and work. Parties and candidates are urged to refrain from critiquing aspects of private life unrelated to the public activities of leaders or workers from other parties. Criticism based on unverified allegations or distortion is explicitly discouraged.