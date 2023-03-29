EC Sets May 10 for Karnataka Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday set May 10 as the polling date for Karnataka Assembly Elections.

While addressing a press conference, the EC set the date for the polling and further stated that the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Sharing data of the electors, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said a total of 5.21 crores voters will exercise their franchise.

Kumar informed that over 58,000 polling stations will be set up across the state.

"There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 percent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 percent," the CEC said.

"There are 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka of which 20,866 are urban. The average number of electors per polling station comes to 883. On all the sensitive booths which have been identified, we take four to five measures. Either there would CAPF, or web-casting or a micro-observer. With the combination of all of these, we tend to put more vigour and vigil on the sensitive booths," Kumar informed.