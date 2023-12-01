ECI Changes Counting Date for Mizoram Assembly Polls to December 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday revised the counting date of the Mizoram Assembly polls to December 4. The counting was earlier supposed to take place on Sunday, December 3.
Earlier, the ECI had announced the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana vide Press Note No. ECI/PN/57/2023 dated October 9, 2023.
In the said Press Note the date of counting for all these elections was fixed on December 3, 2023 (Sunday).
The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from December 3, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that December 3, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram.
The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from December 3, 2023 (Sunday) to December 4, 2023 (Monday).
Further, no change has been made in any event of schedule of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Mizoram or some other state.