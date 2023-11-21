All Arrangements Made for Incident-Free Vote Counting on Dec 3: Mizoram DGP
With just a few days left for the counting of votes in the recently concluded assembly elections in Mizoram, the state Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla said that all arrangements have been made for an incident-free day of counting.
Exuding confidence in the smooth counting of votes, DGP Shukla said that the police would help the civil administration on the day of counting. He also stated that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has already arrived in the state.
Speaking to news agency ANI, DGP Anil Shukla said, “The counting of votes will take place on December 3 as decided by the Election Commission. All the voting machines are securely placed in strong rooms in various districts. We will help the civil administration in the counting of votes. The CAPF has already arrived in the state. The Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) and Mizoram armed police have also been deployed. We will have a full proof and incident-free day of counting.”
Notably, the Mizoram Elections 2023 saw a voter turnout of around 77.73 percent. The voting began at 7 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) persons were eligible to vote in the north-eastern state's 1,276 polling stations.
According to data from the Voter Turnout app, the Serchhip district had the highest voter turnout of 84.49 percent. This was followed by a voter turnout of 84.23 percent in the Mamit district and 84.16 percent in the Hnahthial district. Tuikum-27 had the highest voter turnout of the assembly constituencies, with 87.32 percent.