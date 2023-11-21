All Arrangements Made for Incident-Free Vote Counting on Dec 3: Mizoram DGP

Notably, the Mizoram Elections 2023 saw a voter turnout of around 77.73 percent. The voting began at 7 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) persons were eligible to vote in the north-eastern state's 1,276 polling stations.

According to data from the Voter Turnout app, the Serchhip district had the highest voter turnout of 84.49 percent. This was followed by a voter turnout of 84.23 percent in the Mamit district and 84.16 percent in the Hnahthial district. Tuikum-27 had the highest voter turnout of the assembly constituencies, with 87.32 percent.