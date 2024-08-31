ECI Changes Haryana Election Date to October 5, Voting in J&K to Proceed as Planned

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a change in the polling date for the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections.
Originally scheduled for October 1, 2024, the polling in Haryana has been moved to October 5, 2024. This decision was made in response to representations from various political parties and the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, who highlighted the potential impact on voter turnout due to the Asoj Amavasya festival, which sees large-scale participation from the Bishnoi community.
The election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir (Phase-3) remains unchanged, with polling still set for October 1, 2024. The counting of votes for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will take place on October 8, 2024, with the entire election process set to conclude by October 10, 2024.
Key dates for the elections:
Gazette Notification: September 5, 2024
Last Date for Nominations: September 12, 2024
Scrutiny of Nominations: September 13, 2024
Withdrawal of Candidatures: September 16, 2024 (Haryana), September 17, 2024 (Jammu & Kashmir)
Polling: October 1, 2024 (J&K), October 5, 2024 (Haryana)
Counting of Votes: October 8, 2024
Completion of Election Process: October 10, 2024