Sarbananda Sonowal Inspects Ghogha RoRo Terminal On Gujarat Visit

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited Gujarat where he inspected several facilities.

During his visit, the Union minister went to The Ghogha RoRo Terminal on the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that the terminal has an important role in easy, fast and affordable transport in the region.

Sonowal also inspected the RoPax vessel and other facilities while on the visit.