Sarbananda Sonowal Inspects Ghogha RoRo Terminal On Gujarat Visit

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited Gujarat where he inspected several facilities.
During his visit, the Union minister went to The Ghogha RoRo Terminal on the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat.
Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that the terminal has an important role in easy, fast and affordable transport in the region.
Sonowal also inspected the RoPax vessel and other facilities while on the visit.
He tweeted, “The Ghogha RoRo Terminal on the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat plays an important role in easy, fast and affordable transport in the region. Visited the terminal and inspected a RoPax vessel & other facilities.”
Earlier in the day, the former Assam chief minister visited a container manufacturing unit in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar where he conducted inspections.
“India is firmly on the way to become Aatmanirbhar in container production, which will significantly boost our logistics sector. Glad to visit and inspect a Container Manufacturing Unit in Bhavnagar, Gujarat,” tweeted Sonowal.