ECI Directs MeitY to Ensure Halt of 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp Messages

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to ensure that no messages on 'Viksit Bharat' are sent over WhatsApp to users with immediate effect.
This decision has been taken in view of the ongoing model code of conduct (MCC) before the general elections, scheduled for April and June.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) letter read, "The Commission has received complaints from various quarters that such messages are still being delivered on citizens' phones. Since the MCC is now in force, you are hereby directed to ensure forthwith that no further delivery of 'WhatsApp messages' take place during MCC period. A compliance report in this regard may be sent immediately."
Millions of users in India had received messages from a WhatsApp number registered to the IT ministry, which sent a letter from the “Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” The letter, signed by Modi, sought “ideas, suggestions and support” to fulfil the “resolve of building a Viksit Bharat”.
The opposition has called PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Sampark letter a "blatant violation" of the model code of conduct. The WhatsApp message aimed to gather input and recommendations from citizens regarding government schemes and policies.