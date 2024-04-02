ECI Launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to Combat Misinformation

The introduction of the 'Myth vs Reality Register' marks a significant milestone in the ECI's ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation.

The site will serve as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods circulating during the election period, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions. It has been designed in a user-friendly format broadly covering areas of myths and misinformation around EVM/VVPAT, Electoral Roll/Voter Services, Conduct of Elections, and others.