ECI Launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to Combat Misinformation

In a bid to combat the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha elections and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday launched a micro-site named 'Myth vs Reality Register'.
The site was launched by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.
The 'Myth vs Reality Register' will be accessible to the public through the Election Commission's official website https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/. The factual Matrix of the Register will be continuously updated regularly to include the latest busted fakes and fresh FAQs.
The introduction of the 'Myth vs Reality Register' marks a significant milestone in the ECI's ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation.
The site will serve as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods circulating during the election period, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions. It has been designed in a user-friendly format broadly covering areas of myths and misinformation around EVM/VVPAT, Electoral Roll/Voter Services, Conduct of Elections, and others.
This register provides already busted election-related fake information, probable myths circulating on social media platforms, FAQs on important topics, and, reference material under different sections for all stakeholders.
All stakeholders are encouraged to verify and corroborate any dubious information received by them through any channel with the information provided in the Myth vs. Reality register. The platform can be used to verify information, prevent the spread of misinformation, debunk myths, and stay informed about key issues during the General Elections 2024.