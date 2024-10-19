ECI Orders Jharkhand Govt To Remove Acting DGP Anurag Gupta

Moreover, in the 2016 Biennial Elections for the Council of States from Jharkhand, Gupta, then serving as Additional DGP, faced serious accusations of misusing his authority. In response, the ECI formed an inquiry committee, which substantiated the claims and led to a charge sheet being filed against him for departmental inquiry. Additionally, a case (No. 154/18) was registered at Jagannathpur Thana under Sections 171(B)(E) and 171(C)(F) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In 2021, the Jharkhand government granted permission for an investigation under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.