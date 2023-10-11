ECI Revises Rajasthan Poll Dates to November 25

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has changed the poll dates of the upcoming assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.
The ECI announced this in a notification issued on Wednesday. According to the ECI, the decision was taken after representations were received from various political parties and social organizations regarding large-scale weddings or social engagements slated to be held on that day which may cause inconvenience to a large number of people.
The ECI notification read, “Representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll.”
“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023(Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday),” it further read.
Notably, the counting of votes will be held on October 3.
On October 9, the ECI announced the polling dates for the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.