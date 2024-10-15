ECI To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Schedule Today

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in the party's prospects, stating, "The BJP and NDA are fully prepared for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. We believe that like Haryana, Maharashtra will vote for a pro-incumbency government led by the BJP." He added that the people of Jharkhand are frustrated with the current government's "vote bank politics" and are eager for a "pro-development, pro-tribal government under the BJP."