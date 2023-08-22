ECI to Designate Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar as ‘National Icon’

Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar is all set to begin a new innings as the ‘National Icon’ for voter awareness and education for the Election Commission of India (ECI).
According to information, an MoU will be signed with the legend for a period of three years at an event to be organized at the Rang Bhavan in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel on Wednesday.
This collaboration is stated mark a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth demographic for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in General Elections 2024.
ECI through this partnership aims to bridge the gap between citizens, especially youth and urban populations and the electoral process thereby, trying to address the challenges of urban and youth apathy.
ECI associates itself with renowned Indians from various fields and designates them as ECI’s national icons to motivate voters for participation in the festival of democracy. Last year, the Commission recognized famous actor Mr. Pankaj Tripathi as the National Icon. Earlier, during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, stalwarts like M.S.Dhoni, Aamir Khan and Mary Kom had been the ECI National Icons.