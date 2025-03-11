ECI Urges Political Parties to Address Unresolved Electoral Matters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 to address any unresolved electoral matters at the levels of Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), District Election Officers (DEO), or Chief Electoral Officers (CEO).

In a letter to political parties, the Commission also proposed an interaction with party presidents and senior leaders to further strengthen electoral processes by existing laws.

The letter referenced a recent ECI conference where Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed CEOs, DEOs, and EROs across all States and Union Territories to engage regularly with political parties.

"Earlier, during an ECI conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed CEOs, DEOs and EROs of all States/UTs to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework already in place and submit an action taken report to the Commission by March 31, 2025. The Commission also urged political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement," the letter from the ECI read.

The letter further highlighted that political parties are among the 28 key stakeholders identified by the Commission under the constitutional and statutory framework governing electoral processes.

This development comes as Opposition parties continue to question the integrity of the electoral process and alleged voter list manipulations.