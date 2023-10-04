ED Conducts Raid at AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning conducted a raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case.
According to reports, prior to the raid, Sanjay Singh’s staff members and those linked to him were earlier interrogated by the probe agency in this case.
It is learned that earlier in May this year, the AAP MP wrote a letter to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan stating that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis or evidence, attempting to tarnish his public image and defame him.
He further stated in his letter that his name was added to the alleged scam on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora (an accused turned approver in the case).
Singh also alleged that the officers were misusing their position to tarnish his public image and demanded prosecution against them.
Meanwhile, ED is still continuing its search on the premises of MP Sanjay Singh.
The father of MP Singh said, "The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them...I will wait for the time when he will get clearance..."