ED Attaches Assets of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut and his alleged close aide Pravin Raut under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday.

The attachment was issued in a case relating to irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl project in Mumbai by a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

In February, the ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut related to the case and later, filed a chargesheet as well.

Earlier, the ED had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

The central agency had arrested Pravin Raut on February 4 under the PMLA.

The ED said its probe into the irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra chawl has found that a tripartite agreement was signed between the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The 'chawl' had 672 tenants in tenements on 47 acres land belonging to the MHADA.

