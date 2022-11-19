ED Files Chargesheet Against PFI at Delhi Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against several office bearers of Popular Front of India (PFI) at a special court in Delhi on Saturday.

The accused mentioned in the chargesheet includes President Perwez Ahmad, General Secretary Mohammad Ilias, and Officer Secretary Abdul Muqeet of PFI Delhi.

According to the ED, the accused persons has revealed that they have played an active role in bogus cash donations on behalf of PFI and in claiming and projecting PFI's unaccounted cash raised through unknown & suspicious sources as untainted & legitimate.

The Enforcement Directorate through Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta alongwith Advocate Mohd Faizan Khan filed the chargesheet in Delhi's Court.

"Fresh complaint under section 44 r/w section 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act for the commission of an offence under section 3 r/w section 70 of PML Act has been filed. It be checked and registered. Put up for consideration before the concerned court on November 21, 2022," the Session Court noted.

ED also stated that the PMLA investigation has revealed that as a part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI office bearers over the past many years, suspicious funds from within the country and abroad have been raised by PFI and related entities and have been clandestinely remitted to India in a concealed manner and deposited in their bank accounts over the years.

"These funds have been raised as a part of the scheduled offence of criminal conspiracy. The funds so raised or collected by PFI are thus nothing but proceeds of crime which they have layered, placed and integrated through their numerous bank accounts as well as those of their members or sympathizers. Thus PFI and its related entities have been involved in the continuous offence of money laundering over the years," ED stated.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier had alleged that Perwez Ahmad was part of a criminal conspiracy since 2018. "He admitted to having looked after the collection of funds in Delhi. Investigation revealed that such fund collection exercise was a sham and was falsely projected to be received from PFI sympathizers whereas statements of individuals, projected as contributors, revealed that these transactions were bogus. Hence, cash from suspicious sources was nothing but proceeds of crime generated out of criminal conspiracy," ED stated.