Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Grandsons Rahul, Varun Pay Tributes

Grandsons of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, paid tribute to their grandmother on her birth anniversary on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi, referred her as ‘Durga’ for the country and ‘Kali’ for the enemies.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “She grew up in the freedom struggle, learned from the great leaders of India, was her father's darling. Durga was for the country, Kali was for the enemies - fearless, Tejaswini, Priyadarshini.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, son of Sanjay Gandhi, wrote, “Not only leadership but also generosity, not only strength but also motherhood, I bow down to the mother of the country and my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary.”