Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Resign from Delhi cabinet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation. Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The development comes two days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case. The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed Delhi's Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.