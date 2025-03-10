ED Officials Attacked During Raid at Bhupesh Baghel’s Home

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were attacked by a group of people while conducting searches at the premises of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with a money laundering probe involving his son, Chaitanya Baghel.

According to reports, the attackers were allegedly Congress workers protesting against the ED’s action. A deputy director-level officer’s vehicle was also vandalized during the incident. Visuals from the scene show a large crowd surrounding and assaulting ED officers.

The searches, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covered multiple locations, including Chaitanya Baghel’s residence in Bhilai, which he shares with his father, as well as the premises of his aide, Laxmi Narayan Bansal, also known as Pappu Bansal. Officials suspect Chaitanya Baghel to be a recipient of the alleged proceeds of crime from the liquor scam.

In total, the ED carried out raids at 14-15 locations across Chhattisgarh as part of the investigation.