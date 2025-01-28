ED Raids Several Coal Traders In Guwahati

Several coal traders in Guwahati were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. The raids began early this morning and went on for a while.

Advertisment

As per reports, the businesses of Sunil Bansal and Mohal Goyal, both involved in the coal trade, were raided by the ED. During the raids, the sleuths recovered various incriminating documents.

Notably, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) had in 2022 raided the office and godowns of coke manufacturers Dharmu and Sunil Bansal recovering around Rs 3 crore in cash and numerous false documents from the father-son duo.

This was in connection with a coal scam in Meghalaya. Bansal was accused of procuring illegally mined coal from Meghalaya and forging bills.

Umrangso Tragedy

The recent coal mine tragedy in Assam’s Umrangso where at least nine miners were trapped in a rat-hole mine after sudden flooding has highlighted the illegal mining activities running rampant across the state. Several bodies have been recovered since rescue operations were started.

Also Read: Guwahati: ED Raids Ex-Kamakhya Debutter Board Officials Over ₹7.62 Crore Fund Scam