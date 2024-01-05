ED Officials Attacked, Vehicles Vandalized Amid Raid in West Bengal

In an unfortunate incident, a team of officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were reportedly attacked and their vehicles were vandalized at Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Friday.
As per reports, the incident unfolded when the ED team attempted to raid the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh early this morning in connection to an alleged ration scam.
Reportedly, the ED officers had to run for their lives as unidentified men mercilessly assaulted them. Further, TMC supporters also protested outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway, reports added.
The ED officials, suffering from head injuries and unable to enter their severely damaged vehicles, had to leave the scene in an auto-rickshaw. Their destination remained unknown for hours, even to their security officials, who also had to flee and were last observed waiting helplessly in their looted vehicles.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari termed the incident as horrific and stated that the law and order situation in West Bengal is in complete shambles.
Taking to platform X, Suvendu Adhikari wrote, "Horrific. The Law & Order Situation in West Bengal is in shambles. ED Officials & CRPF Jawans brutally attacked in Sandeshkhali; North 24 Parganas district, while conducting Raid at TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house."
Further, he also requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident.
"I doubt that Rohingyas are present amongst the Anti National attackers. I urge Hon'ble Union Home Minister; Shri @AmitShah Ji, @HMOIndia, @BengalGovernor, @dir_ed, Director @crpfindia to take cognizance of this grave situation and take appropriate action to crush this anarchy. @NIA_India should also probe the matter," he added.