ED Officials Attacked, Vehicles Vandalized Amid Raid in West Bengal

Taking to platform X, Suvendu Adhikari wrote, "Horrific. The Law & Order Situation in West Bengal is in shambles. ED Officials & CRPF Jawans brutally attacked in Sandeshkhali; North 24 Parganas district, while conducting Raid at TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house."

Further, he also requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident.

"I doubt that Rohingyas are present amongst the Anti National attackers. I urge Hon'ble Union Home Minister; Shri @AmitShah Ji, @HMOIndia, @BengalGovernor, @dir_ed, Director @crpfindia to take cognizance of this grave situation and take appropriate action to crush this anarchy. @NIA_India should also probe the matter," he added.