ED Raids Multiple Locations In Bengal, Jharkhand In Land Grabbing Case

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at nearly one dozen locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in a money laundering case against those illegally occupying Indian Army lands, sources said.

As per sources, the raids are going on at nearly four places in West Bengal and eight in Jharkhand. The places searched included residential and office premises of a Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal and several others, sources said.

As per sources, Agrawal was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, and the raids were planned after his revelation in the case.

It is learnt that several acres of Army land in Jharkhand were illegally occupied in connivance with 'land mafias' and politicians.