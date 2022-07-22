Inaugural Ceremony of Assam Youth Olympics Held at Sarusajai

The inauguration ceremony of the Assam Youth Olympics 2022 was held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Assam ministers Ashok Singhal, Ranjeet Kumar Dass and many other MLAs were present at the inauguration ceremony. Several artists of the state performed at the event.

Earlier today, the secretary of the Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar informed that both Chief Guest and Guest of Honour of the opening ceremony, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will not be able to present at the event as they will be in New Delhi tomorrow.

Meanwhile, football and hockey teams from different districts arrived in the city today.

The Youth Olympics will be held till July 27 across nine venues. The Olympics will be held at 32 levels. Over 5000 athletes across Assam will participate in the event.