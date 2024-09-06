ED Raids RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Residence In Corruption Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Kolkata on Friday, including the residence of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with a case involving financial irregularities at the institution.
The ED registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following allegations of money laundering against Dr. Ghosh. The former principal is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is leading the probe into the corruption case.
On Wednesday, Dr. Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order that directed the CBI to investigate the graft case against him. His plea is scheduled for a hearing on September 6 before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.
Dr. Ghosh was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI on September 2. The arrest followed the Calcutta High Court’s directive for a CBI inquiry into the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A formal FIR was lodged against Ghosh by the CBI on August 24, following the court's order.
The former principal was placed in eight-day police custody on Tuesday as the investigation continues. In a related development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata has suspended Dr. Ghosh's membership amid the ongoing corruption probe.
Earlier on August 26, Dr. Ghosh underwent a second round of polygraph tests as part of the CBI’s investigation into the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.
The young doctor's body was discovered in the institution's seminar hall on August 9. The Calcutta High Court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is due on September 17.