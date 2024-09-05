Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Family Alleges Police Offered Them Money

In a troubling development in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, the victim’s family has accused the Kolkata Police of insensitivity and misconduct. According to the family, while they were grieving with the mortal remains of their daughter at home, police officers allegedly attempted to offer them money.
"When the body of our daughter lay before us in the house, the police were offering money. Is this what humanity looks like?" questioned the deceased doctor's aunt during a press briefing.
These allegations emerged as the family joined protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night. The family has criticized the police for their handling of the situation, accusing them of failing in their duties. They claimed that while 300-400 police personnel were present during the last rites, they became completely inactive once the rituals were over, leaving the grieving family without support.
"Until the last rites were performed, we were surrounded by hundreds of policemen. But as soon as it was over, no police personnel were in sight. How were we supposed to manage? The police were active only until the ceremonies concluded, and then they vanished. Offering money while we were mourning is not what we expect from the authorities," the aunt added.
The protest against the horrific incident saw widespread support across Kolkata. On Wednesday night, hundreds of residents turned off their lights and took to the streets to demand justice for the victim. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also joined the protest, switching off the lights at Raj Bhavan and lighting a candle in solidarity.
The father of the deceased doctor expressed frustration over the slow pace of justice, saying, "We must act; we cannot tolerate this any longer. We have many questions and will demand answers from the police."
The case continues to spark outrage and calls for accountability, as the community rallies for justice and better treatment from law enforcement.