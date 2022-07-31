National

ED Raids Sanjay Raut’s Residence in Connection to Patra Chawl Scam

The officials of ED who reached Raut’s residence at around 7 am are questioning him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
ED conducting search at various residences of Sanjay Raut | Photo Credit : ANI
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case.

The officials of ED who reached Raut’s residence at around 7 am are questioning him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

On June 28, Sanjay Raut was summoned by ED in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. Refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, Raut had then dared the probe agency to arrest him.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crores of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

