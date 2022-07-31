India’s Savitri Jindal Becomes Richest Woman of Asia

Indian businesswoman Savitri Jindal has emerged as the richest woman of Asia.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jindal has a net worth of 11.3 billion dollars.

Savitri has surpassed China’s Yang Huiyan to lead in the list. Huiyan, who controls China’s largest real estate developer Country Garden Holdings, saw her total wealth drop to 11 billion dollars from nearly 24 billion dollars last year. In fact, she lost more than 1 billion dollar in just one day.

It may be mentioned that besides being the richest woman in Asia, Savitri Jindal also happens to be the 10th richest person in India. She took over the reins of the Jindal Group after her husband and Jindal Group founder OP Jindal died in a helicopter crash in 2005.

The Jindal Group is one of the country’s biggest conglomerates. While her son Sajjan Jindal runs JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power is managed by Naveen Jindal.

She has also served as a minister in Haryana in the Bhupinder Singh government.