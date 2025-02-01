ED Search at His Premise and Mumbai Tech Firm Founder Dies in Between

Founder and Chairman of Mumbai-based tech firm Vakrangee Limited, Dinesh Nandwana (62), died during a search being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence in Andheri (East).

The Jalandhar unit of ED was carrying out searches in his house on Friday (31st January) as per reports. The police have registered a case of accidental death. “He was rushed to the hospital but died before admission. Prima facie, it looks like he had a heart attack but we are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” Senior Inspector of MIDC police station Ravindra Chavan was quoted as saying to media.

Reports say that ED has however clarified that no foul play was involved in the death or any complaint against the conduct of the ED team during the search operation. Nandwana was having cardiac problems.

Vakrangee Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is located at MIDC Marol, in Andheri East. It is a technology-driven company involved in building India’s largest network of last-mile retail outlets which are to deliver services to the unserved and the underserved rural, semi-urban and urban population of the country. “The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras, which act as the ‘One Stop Shop’ for availing multiple products and services,” according to the company’s website.

The company, in its intimation to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Limited, said, “With deep sorrow, we hereby inform that our Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Mr Dinesh Nandwana, aged 62 years, has left us for the heavenly abode today afternoon i.e. January 31, 2025. Mr Dinesh Nandwana was the first generation entrepreneur and played an important role in bringing the company to its present level based on very strong fundamentals… We, the management and the employees of the company, convey deep sorrow and condolences to his family.”