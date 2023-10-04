ED Summons Actor Ranbir Kapoor in Online Gaming App Case

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6 (Friday) in connection to case involving a gaming app.
As per reports, the case pertains to money laundering probe against the founders of Mahadev betting app case, namely Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.
Sources said that apart from Ranbir Kapoor, other celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh are also under the ED’s scanner.
Actors and singers who attended the wedding ceremony of Sourabh Chandrakar in UAE in February this year are under the ED’s scanner.
In September, the ED seized assets worth Rs 417 crores in connection to the case.