Education, Equity and Vision: Gaurav Gogoi Charts Roadmap for ‘Bor Assam’ in Delhi Discussion

In a powerful and emotionally charged gathering that united the Assamese diaspora in the national capital, a discussion on Assam’s future turned into a collective call for educational reform, equitable development and institutional leadership.

The event, organised by Axom New Horizons, an informal forum of Assamese professionals in Delhi, brought together scholars, policymakers, entrepreneurs and cultural ambassadors.

The programme was convened by senior lawyer Krishna Sarma, whose initiative has been instrumental in fostering intellectual conversations around Assam’s development.

The interactive session titled “Shaping Assam’s Future through Education, Skills, Employment, and Economic Growth” was moderated by journalist and podcaster Gaurav Choudhury, who steered the discussion with depth and clarity.

The keynote speaker was Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, who articulated a compelling vision for a progressive and inclusive “Bor Assam”.

Before the session began, the hall echoed with Zubeen Garg’s soulful “Mayabini”, followed by “O Mur Apunar Desh”, the state anthem. The moment created a bond of shared nostalgia and cultural pride among the attendees, while also reflecting the urgency of Assam’s challenges ahead of the upcoming elections.

Education System Failing Students, Says Academic

The conversation began with a critical view of Assam’s education sector, identified as the foundation of sustainable development. Professor Jyotimoy Talukdar of Ashoka University highlighted that despite the increase in universities and colleges, the quality of learning remains shallow. Students, he said, are rarely exposed to critical thinking, research or academic inquiry, especially in the humanities and social sciences.

“Upgrading colleges into universities means nothing if faculty quality and academic culture don’t change. We’re producing degrees, not thinkers,” he remarked.

Talukdar stressed that politicisation of academic leadership has crippled educational growth. “Institutions need visionary leaders, not political appointees,” he added.

Gogoi Calls for Intellectual Transformation, Not Just Infrastructure

Responding to the concerns, Gaurav Gogoi said Assam must shift from infrastructure-driven education to intellectual transformation. He advocated investment in faculty training, academic leadership and innovation-driven learning.

“Classrooms must produce problem-solvers, not just syllabus-finishers,” he said.

Another major issue raised was the regional divide within Assam. Gogoi admitted that development has remained Guwahati-centric, leaving districts like Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar and Barak Valley struggling with poor access to higher education and livelihood opportunities.

He warned that migration of students and talent from rural areas will worsen if development continues to bypass interior regions.

Humanitarian Concern Over Displaced Persons

Touching upon humanitarian issues, Gogoi said Assam must uphold compassion and inclusivity in handling internally displaced people from conflict-hit Manipur sheltered in the state. Development must walk alongside human values, he added.

One of the central messages of the evening was diaspora participation. Gogoi described Assamese professionals across India and the world as a powerful yet underutilised resource.

“If structured properly, diaspora mentorship can change thousands of lives—through start-up support, career guidance and knowledge networks,” he said.

What Ails Assam? A Structural Disadvantage

When asked what fundamentally holds Assam back, Gogoi’s answer was striking.

He said Assam produces world-class resources like tea, yet profits escape the state due to poor infrastructure, geographic isolation and weak connectivity—both physical and institutional.

He emphasised the need for digital highways and economic corridors to break Assam’s isolation from national and global markets.

The session concluded with a call to action that echoed through the room — “Assam’s revival must be a collective project.”

The vision of Bor Assam outlined by Gogoi includes:

Education reforms

1. Critical thinking and research culture

2. Balanced regional development

3. Humane governance

4. Diaspora collaboration

The event closed not with applause alone, but with a shared resolve — that Assam’s progress demands both intellectual courage and emotional commitment.

Also Read: Congress Defends Gaurav Gogoi Amid Shoe Controversy at Zubeen Kshetra