UP Man Dies By Suicide After Boss Asks Him To "Send Wife For a Night"

In a shocking incident, an employee of the Uttar Pradesh power department died by suicide allegedly after a senior official asked him to "send his wife for a night" if he wanted a transfer.

The deceased, identified as Gokul Prasad (45), was working as lineman in the department. Upset and humiliated after repeated harassment, hepoured diesel over himself outside the junior engineer’s office and set himself afire.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Gokul had alleged that the junior engineer and his aide had been harassing him and that he had approached the police, but received no help.

He narrated why he took the extreme step in a video shot after he set himself on fire.

In another video, his wife alleges that the accused had been torturing Gokul for the past three years.

"He went into depression, started taking medication, but they did not spare him. He was transferred to Aliganj and was facing difficulty in travelling. So he asked for a transfer closer home. They told him, 'get your wife to sleep with us and we will get you transferred'," she said.

No one came forward to help him, she added.

Meanwhile, the accused junior engineer Nagendra Kumar and a clerk have been suspended and a police case has been registered against the duo.

Police said that the junior engineer used to demand money and made vulgar statements when he sought a transfer.

